I'm After Justice Not To Smear Deeper Life's Image, Says Mother Of Assaulted Schoolboy

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 22, 2020

Deborah Okezie, mother of Don David Archibong, a Junior Secondary School 1 student of Deeper Life High School, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, who was allegedly assaulted by his seniors, has dismissed claims that she is trying to tarnish the image of Deeper Life Bible Church.

Following her recent disclosure on Facebook Live that her son was abused in the school, some people have been accusing her of having an ulterior motive.

But on another Facebook Live session on Tuesday, Okezie quashed such claims, explaining that her actions were aimed at getting justice for her son.

The mother said she is someone who reports cases of injustice on her profile, adding that it is wrong for people to criticise her for her recent outburst.

She said, "For those who do not know me, go and check my profile, I have always fought against injustice. This is not the first time I would come on live broadcast. It is not about Deeper Life."

Okezie said she was glad to have voiced out because another student had reached out to confide in her.

She revealed that her son was fast recovering but still suffering from trauma. She added that efforts were ongoing to get a counsellor for him.

"He is responding to treatment but jolts from his sleep and says he feels that a senior wants to kick him in the head. We will get him a counsellor once he leaves the hospital so he can recover fully," she added.

Okezie expressed her gratitude to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, who had set up a committee to investigate the matter within just two hours of getting to know about the case.

She continued: "This has really changed my orientation about our government; the governor of Akwa Ibom State came here in person. I am very grateful and the committee has commenced investigation into the matter."

She promised to keep people in the know as regards the developments while expressing gratitude to Nigerians who have been supporting her quest for justice.

