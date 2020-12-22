Robbery Kingpin Utomobong Arrested For Killing Assistant Police Commissioner Dies In Custody

Known for freely extorting money from residents of the state and inflicting pains on anyone standing in his way, Utomobong was said to be untouchable because of his closeness to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 22, 2020

A dreaded gang leader in Cross River State, Kingsley Utomobong, who was arrested for the murder of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Egbe Edum, is dead.

SaharaReporters had reported how Edum was hacked to death by gunmen on Wednesday, December 2, at 8 Miles area, along the Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar.

See Also CRIME How Robbery Kingpin Utomobong Was Arrested After Killing Assistant Police Commissioner In Cross River

It was gathered that he was attacked while waiting for his wife to pick him up after the bus he was travelling in, broke down.

According to CrossRiverWatch, Utomobong, who was arrested for the murder of Edum, has been killed in police custody.

He was said to have "become too much of a problem."

Known for freely extorting money from residents of the state and inflicting pains on anyone standing in his way, Utomobong was said to be untouchable because of his closeness to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State.

His notoriety was well known to law enforcement agencies in the state. He was also alleged to be responsible for the killing of one Ebenezer Ika in April 2018.

According to a source, Utomobong and his gang did not know that Edum was a policeman and the deputy governor's nephew.

In the chilling tape obtained by SaharaReporters, Utomobong was seen landing machete blows on one Nwankwo said to be a Shift Leader with UniCem, a cement manufacturing company, while four other members of his gang rough-handled the victim.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

