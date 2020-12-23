COVID-19: Ekiti Reduces Churches, Mosques' Services To Once Weekly

The state governor, Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this on Wednesday, while announcing new guidelines aimed at curbing the second wave of COVID-19.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 23, 2020

The Ekiti State Government has imposed fresh restrictions on schools and religious centres to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The state governor, Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this on Wednesday, while announcing new guidelines aimed at curbing the second wave of COVID-19.

Governor Fayemi

Among the new measures is the closure of schools and restriction of churches, mosques to holding only one service on worship days of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The statement quoted the governor as saying the step became necessary to ensure that the situation would not get out of control.

The governor also directed that schools in the state would remain closed till January 18, 2021 while vigils, partying and clubbing have been suspended till further notice.

Fayemi also directed that civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below are to stay at home till January 18 when they would be given directive on when to resume.

The governor said only half of the full sitting capacity of any facility should be allowed to participate in any ceremony or programme at any time and activities should not exceed 8pm.

Fayemi said, “In addition, protocols regarding wedding and burial ceremonies remain in force. There should be no crowd in the church auditorium and burial services must be at the graveside only.

“Supermarkets, event centres, hotels and bar owners are to strictly ensure that social distancing measures are put in place and followed accordingly.

“Only half of the full sitting capacity of a facility can be allowed to participate in any ceremony/programme at any point and activities should not exceed 8pm. Partying, clubbing and vigils are suspended indefinitely until further notice.

“To ensure that things do not snowball out of control, we have given strict instructions to the taskforce and law enforcement agents to begin aggressive compliance enforcement activities in public places, including worship centres, event centres, markets, supermarkets, bars and hotels.

"Government will not hesitate to close down any facility indefinitely, and to prosecute operators of any public places, flouting the protocols.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Olu Of Warri Has Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Free Speech Ogun Government Sacks Nurse Over Radio Interview
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Government Didn't Shut Worship Centres Because It's Afraid Of Religious Leaders
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ondo Cancels Crossover Service, Reschedules Schools Resumption
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown Not Enough To Curb COVID-19, Nigerian Nurses’ Association Tells Govt
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Liberian Man Diagnosed With Ebola Disease Dies In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Be Prepared To Welcome Independence Of Oduduwa Republic Soon, Akintoye Tells Yoruba People
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Real Reason Ganduje Removed Sanusi As Emir—Kwankwaso
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News I Was Either Charmed Or Brainwashed, Nigerian 90-Day Fiancé Star Blasts Older US Wife
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News "I Can't Believe He Is Dead, He Was My Only Child"—Mother Of 19-year-old Who Committed Suicide After Losing N300m To Forex
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Panic As Cult Members Invade Lagos Market, Kill Two
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Corps Member Returning From Orientation Camp Killed By Gunmen On Lokoja-Abuja Expressway, Others Abducted
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Father, Son, Grandson Arrested For Murder Of Kidnapper In Kano
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics I Won’t Touch $20,000 You Made From Abducted Leah Sharibu’s Plight, Garba Shehu Replies Omokri
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Reno Omokri Vows To Give Presidential Aide $20,000 To Sleep In Troubled Nigerian Town
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Ogun Land Grabbers Kill Housewife, Motorcyclist For Rituals
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Olu Of Warri Has Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Egypt Egypt Govt Detains Dubai-bound Nigerian Passengers In Cairo Airport
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad