Nigerian Government Declares Dec 25, 28; January 1 Public Holidays

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 23, 2020

The Nigerian Government has declared Friday 25 and Monday, December 28, 2020, and Friday, January 1, 2021, as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year Celebrations.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib M.L Belgore, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja added that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government. 

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola Daily Post
The minister felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year celebration.

Aregbesola urged Christians to adopt the creed of Christ on faith, hope and love.

“We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that the birth and ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth”, he said. 

 The minister noted that peace and security are critical factors needed to enable the government to revitalise the economy, improve foreign direct investments, and generate employment opportunities for over 100 million Nigerian youths in the next ten years. 

He advised Nigerians and Christians to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, as stipulated by relevant authorities, during and after the yuletide, especially with the second wave of the outbreak of the disease. 

“The Minister who reiterated Federal Government’s avowed commitment to the fight against armed banditry, kidnappings and other crimes and criminalities in the country, called on Nigerians to support the efforts of the security agencies by providing them with information that will enhance intelligence gathering. 

“While admonishing all Nigerians to remain focused, determined, patient and patriotic, Aregbesola expressed confidence that the year 2021 would be a better year for all Nigerians and therefore urged Christians to use the period to pray for Nigeria. 
“He wished all Nigerians, and Christians in particular, a happy Christmas and New Year Celebrations”, the statement added.
 

Saharareporters, New York

