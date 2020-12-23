Ondo Workers Protest Nonpayment Of Salaries, Shut Down Accountant General's Office

Carrying placards with different inscriptions, the protesting workers accused the state accountant general, Laolu Akindolire, of withholding three months of salaries despite approval by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

by Saharareporters, New York Dec 23, 2020

On Tuesday, workers at Ondo State Oil Producing Development Commission (OSOPADEC) shut down the state's accountant general office to demand payment of their salaries.

The workers, led by the state chairman of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations and Civil Service, Technical and Recreational Services Employees, Oyesanmi Ilesanmi, protested over the state government's refusal to pay their October, November, and December salaries.

Carrying placards with different inscriptions, the protesting workers accused the state accountant general, Laolu Akindolire, of withholding three months of salaries despite approval by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Among the inscriptions on placards include "Obey Arakunrin directive," "Arakunrin, Save OSOPADEC From AG," "OSOPADEC Is Not An appendage Of AG's Office," "AG Release Our Money Now," "Laolu Misrepresenting Aketi's Administration," "Laolu Akindolire Enemy of Development Laolu Proceed On Leave Now."

According to the workers, the state accountant general was responsible for the delay in payment of their salaries.

When the protesters went to the accountant general office, they were told that the accountant was not in the office, but they insisted he must address them. They vowed to spend their rest of the day in the place.

As the demonstration gathered momentum, the accountant general finally came out to address them, but he was heckled until the protesters' leaders prevailed on them to listen to him. 

The accountant general, Akindolire, admitted as claimed by the workers that the salaries had been approved for disbursement by the governor.

He explained that though the salaries had been approved, there was no cash backing, and his office could not facilitate the payment of their salaries.

He said, "Approval for salaries, vouchers are all inside here, but there's no cash backing. You can only pay if there is cash backing. The commissioner of finance is there; he can confirm this."

When he attempted to explain how the government paid workers deductions, the protesting workers were infuriated, forcing Akindolire to stop addressing them and went back to his office.

The workers attempted to force their way into the office but were prevented by their leaders who pleaded with them.

Leader of the protesters, Oyesanmi Ilesanmi, said, "We have got approval for the payment of the October salaries from the governor close to two months now and no payment has been made. We have written letters to the accountant general, and nothing has been done, and there was no reason or explanation as to why the salaries have not been paid.

"We issued him 7-day ultimatum, then 3-day ultimatum, which lapsed on Friday, last week, but they didn't respond. Salaries of OSOPADEC workers are paid from the 30 per cent derivation accruing to the commission.

"The Accountant General said there's no cash backing, so we don't know who's not telling the truth. We are occupying the premises every day until our salaries are paid."

The workers vowed to continue to occupy the premises until their salaries are paid. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Ondo Judiciary Workers To Call Off Four-Month-Old Strike This Week
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Civil Servants Bemoan Delay In Payment Of October Salaries
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News Return These Cars Or Face The People, Labour Congress Warns Greedy Senators
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Fuel Price Protest Hit By Low Turnout In Lagos, But NLC Says It's Not Discouraged
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS NLC Accuses Gov. Fayose Of Concealing Monthly Internally Generated Revenue, Seeks Resolution Of Strike
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Economy Aero Contractors: Labor Unions Picket Airline Over Staff Severance Packages
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Be Prepared To Welcome Independence Of Oduduwa Republic Soon, Akintoye Tells Yoruba People
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News 19-year-old UNILORIN Student Commits Suicide After Losing N300m To Forex
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police EXPOSED: How Senior Police Officers Aided Escape Of 100 Robbery Suspects In Lagos
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News I'm After Justice Not To Smear Deeper Life's Image, Says Mother Of Assaulted Schoolboy
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits In North-West Stockpile 70 AK-47 rifles, 191 Dane Guns
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Olu Of Warri Has Died Of COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Residents Panic, Flee As Hoodlums Take Over Ibadan Community
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Syndicate In ABU Issuing Fake Certificates To Students, Workers tell VC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News "I Can't Believe He Is Dead, He Was My Only Child"—Mother Of 19-year-old Who Committed Suicide After Losing N300m To Forex
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
Politics Only God Can Effectively Supervise Nigeria-Niger Border –Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Media Aide Posted Fake News Claiming EU Commended Buhari On Kankara Schoolboys
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suicide Bombers Planning To Strike At Christmas – DSS
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad