Residents Panic, Flee As Hoodlums Take Over Ibadan Community

No fewer than four residents of Agbaje, Ijokodo area of Ibadan in Ibadan North Local government Area of Oyo State have been killed by hoodlums in the last two weeks.

The Polytechnic Ibadan is in Ijokodo area.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Residents of the area informed SaharaReporters that many people had fled the area or relocated due to the unrest.

A resident who spoke on condition of anonymity told SaharaReporters in Ibadan on Tuesday that for the last two weeks, the hoodlums had taken over the area, killing not less than four people.

The source noted that it was unfortunate that the state government had not been acting to combat the killing of innocent people.

SaharaReporters gathered that men of the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Operation Amotekun, stationed their vehicle at a junction in the area to scare off the hoodlums as landlords seem to be helpless.

The source said the Oodua Peoples Congress in Apete and Gbaremu areas had to intervene to try to bring the situation under control.

"My wife had to call me several times to sleep in my shop because of those hoodlums more than three times last week. I cannot just decide to go home," he said.

Reacting to the development, the state police public relations officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, said the command had intensified efforts in its routine patrols and deployments of men within and outside Ibadan metropolis.

He said, "Anyway, we have massively deployed our men within and outside Ibadan metropolis. Routine patrols have been intensified. Credible information is being sought from members of the public to enable the police in Oyo Command to be proactive and clamp down on criminal elements in the state, especially during this Yuletide and beyond."