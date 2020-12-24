Bandits Abduct Kano Businessman, Burn Police Vehicle

“After the gunmen kidnapped three people, we engaged them in a gun battle during which they retreated, leaving two persons behind as they set out patrol van on fire.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2020

One person has been confirmed missing and a police patrol vehicle razed to the ground after armed bandits stormed Minjibir local government area of Kano State.

The police spokesman in Kano, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

“After the gunmen kidnapped three people, we engaged them in a gun battle during which they retreated, leaving two persons behind as they set out patrol van on fire.”

One resident, Bala Sani, told Channels Television that the gunmen arrived the town around 12:45 am, shooting sporadically around Masaka area of the town before abducting a businessman, Abdullahi Kalos.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen were said to have stationed their men at all the junctions in the town and engaged the police in a gun battle around 4:30 am.

“We are currently in pursuit of the bandits to rescue the victims because we believe some of them had sustained bullet injuries,” the police said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Oyo Lawmaker's Sister, Demand N20m Ransom
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Village Head, Son Killed, Wife Kidnapped In Fresh Bandits’ Attack On Katsina Community
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Give Security Agencies, Service Chiefs More Time, Buhari Pleads With Nigerians
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack Benue Council Chairman, Kill Three Policemen, Two Others
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Kankara Schoolboys' ‘Rescue’ Was Christmas Gift To Nigerians - Defence Minister
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Despite Collecting N4m Ransom, Bandits Fail To Release Zamfara Traditional Ruler’s Wife, Four Children, Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ransom For Kidnapped Katsina Boys Was Paid In Three Tranches—Report
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Real Reason Ganduje Removed Sanusi As Emir—Kwankwaso
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Obasanjo Is From South-East, Senator Adefuye Claims, Afenifere Reacts
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Justice Ahmed Lemu Is Dead
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Free Speech Ogun Government Sacks Nurse Over Radio Interview
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba’s Clamour For Independence, Mere Threat, Shettima Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Oyo Lawmaker's Sister, Demand N20m Ransom
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME I Robbed To Raise Money To Feature Davido, Runtown In My Album—Car Snatcher
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Singaporean Woman Faces Death By Firing Squad In China For Transporting Drugs For Nigerian Man
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News How My 48-Year-Old Father Sexually Molested Me For Two Years - 16-Year-Old Girl
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics "His Party Brought Woes To Nigeria"—Obaseki's Ex-Aide Attacks Pastor Bakare For Praising Tinubu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News My Life Is Not Safe, Mother Of Assaulted Deeper Life School Student Cries Out
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad