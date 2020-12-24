BREAKING: Justice Ahmed Lemu Is Dead

He died at the age of 91 in Minna, Niger State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2020

A renowned Islamic scholar and retired justice, Ahmed Lemu, died on Thursday.

His son, Nurudeen, announced the death on behalf of his family, Punch reports.

“It is with sadness and reverence to Allah that we announce the passing away of our father, Dr Justice Sheikh Ahmed Lemu OFR, in the early hours of this morning in Minna. Burial arrangements to be announced later,” he said.

Lemu is one of the two Nigerians who won the King Faisal Prize.

He chaired the presidential panel on post-election violence in Nigeria in 2011.  He was also a member of the Nigerian Council of Religions, the Presidential Council for Youth Development, and various other national committees and councils.

Born in Niger State, Sheikh Lemu started his career as a teacher under the Bida Native Authority. He was a principal of two famous centres of learning in northern Nigeria: the School for Arabic Studies (SAS), Kano; and the Arabic Teachers’ College, Sokoto.

Lemu also served in the judiciary, first as a Sharia judge at the Court of Appeals in Sokoto and Niger (1976 – 1977), then as Chief Sharia Judge at the Court of Appeals, Niger State (1976 – 1991).

