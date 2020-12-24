College Expels Three Final-Year Students For Gang-raping Colleague

The provost of the college, Prof. Franklin Nlerum, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2020

The Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology has expelled three of its students for alleged involvement in the gang-rape of a female undergraduate of the institution.

He said the students' expulsion followed due process as they were all given a fair hearing before the college decided to expel them.

The affected students include Ferdinand Bruse Gospel, (EMT/17/096, Medical Technician), Chimgozirim Sunday (HIM/ 17/038, Health Information Management) and Nadum Sampson (DS/16/024, Dental Surgery Technician.

