College Expels Three Final-Year Students For Gang-raping Colleague

The Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology has expelled three of its students for alleged involvement in the gang-rape of a female undergraduate of the institution.

The provost of the college, Prof. Franklin Nlerum, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He said the students' expulsion followed due process as they were all given a fair hearing before the college decided to expel them.

The affected students include Ferdinand Bruse Gospel, (EMT/17/096, Medical Technician), Chimgozirim Sunday (HIM/ 17/038, Health Information Management) and Nadum Sampson (DS/16/024, Dental Surgery Technician.