Defence Minister Solicits Prayers For Troops To End Terrorism In Christmas Message

Magashi gave the charge in a Thursday statement felicitating with Christians on the special Christmas occasion.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2020

The Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi, has urged Christians to pray for the country to overcome its security challenges as they celebrate the birth of Christ.

Defence Minister, Major-General Bashir Magashi.

He urged Christians to be Christ-like in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ by showing compassion to fellow Nigerians, irrespective of religious differences and to pray for peace in the country.

The Defence Minister harped on the need for peaceful co-existence, unity and peace especially as the country is fighting insurgency, banditry and kidnapping among other criminal tendencies.

While giving kudos to the troops, he assured them that the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari would not allow their sacrifices to go unrewarded.

Magashi noted that the least appreciation Nigerians could show to the nation's gallant soldiers fighting patriotically is to pray for them and be security conscious at this auspicious time.

He thanked the leadership of the services and heads of security agencies and their civilian counterparts for the recent feat attained in the timely rescue and return of the kidnapped students in Kankara, Katsina State.

The Minister described the successful operation that culminated in bringing back the kidnapped children as unprecedented in denying the kidnappers freedom of action, saying that such victory over the adversaries is the most beautiful Christmas and New Year special gift to the nation.

The Minister tasked the troops in various locations to be focused in invigorating their firing power and to hold the ground resolutely without allowing any crack on the walls of national defence.

He added that the support of all Nigerians was critical to the attainment of security for the country for hitch-free yuletide celebrations and beyond.
 

