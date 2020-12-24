I Robbed To Raise Money To Feature Davido, Runtown In My Album—Car Snatcher

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2020

A 23-year-old student of the Federal College of Education, Technical, Akoka, Lagos State, Dare Williams, has been arrested for snatching a vehicle from a hailing service driver. 

Williams stated that he committed the crime because he was desperate to feature either Davido or Runtown in his musical album.

The suspect, an upcoming musician, was said to have lured his friend, Bethel Chukwuocha, 18, to snatch a Toyota Corolla car from the driver, Clement Aniegbe Monday night.

The duo had ordered the ride to take them from Lekki to Gbagada area of the Lagos Mainland.

However, while on their way to their supposed destination, the suspects threatened the driver with a knife and carted away his car and mobile phone.

During his interrogation, Williams reportedly told the police that his quest to get money to feature the superstars in his album led him into robbery. 

He added that he planned to sell the car for N1 million and use the money to advance his music career.

Parading the suspects before journalists on Wednesday, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said they would be charged to court at the end of investigations.

He said, "They used a knife and some substances suspected to be sedatives to weaken the victim. 

"The suspects claim to be students of the Federal College of Education, Yaba-Lagos.

"The suspects were arrested by police detectives attached to Sabo Police Station, Lagos State, on Tuesday, December 22, at Sabo while on their routine patrol. The detectives recovered the car and the knife used for the operation from them.

"The case is under investigation and will be transferred to the State CID for further investigation."

