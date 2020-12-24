Impeachment Of Buhari Over Insecurity Will Amount To Abuse Of Power – Sagay

As calls for the removal of President Muhammadu Buhari grew with worsening insecurity and following the recent abduction of Kankara schoolboys, the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof Itse Sagay has said it will amount to an abuse of impeachment power to impeach Buhari because of insecurity.

Sagay disclosed this to SaharaReporters on Thursday, while reacting to recent calls for Buhari’s impeachment across the country.

Prof Itse Sagay

He also criticised the opposition party, People Democratic Party, for calling for the impeachment of the president.

“Calling for the impeachment of Buhari based on insecurity is an abuse of impeachment power. There is nothing wrong in criticising him so he can do more. But I don’t think there’s anything he has not done that warrants calling for his impeachment,” Sagay said.

“What do you expect from the PDP? Their chairman was dancing in Abuja because innocent children were kidnapped. The PDP doesn’t care about the country. The PDP is not an organization. Impeachment is not what we use against a responsible man.

“We don’t use impeachment because of security issues, it has to be something that affects the character, commitment, honesty and integrity of the person in power, not just because of unfortunate happenings under the person’s watch.”

When asked about the kind of offence that could justify the commencement of impeachment proceedings against the president, Sagay said, “I can’t tell you what he would do to warrant his impeachment, so you won’t be going out to promote his impeachment.”

In the same manner, the senator representing Kaduna South, Danjuma La’ah, insinuated that members of the Senate would have nothing to do with any move to impeach the president.

“I think the impeachment call comes from a House of Representatives’ member. It is different from what we discuss in the Senate. Am I a Rep (House of Representatives’ member? You can’t ask me what concerns the Reps. We in the Senate haven’t called for the impeachment of the president. We in the Senate have a focused thinking. We talk like elders,” La’ah stated.