Impeachment Of Buhari Over Insecurity Will Amount To Abuse Of Power – Sagay

He also criticised the opposition party, People Democratic Party, for calling for the impeachment of the president.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2020

As calls for the removal of President Muhammadu Buhari grew with worsening insecurity and following the recent abduction of Kankara schoolboys, the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof Itse Sagay has said it will amount to an abuse of impeachment power to impeach Buhari because of insecurity.

Sagay disclosed this to SaharaReporters on Thursday, while reacting to recent calls for Buhari’s impeachment across the country.

Prof Itse Sagay

He also criticised the opposition party, People Democratic Party, for calling for the impeachment of the president.

“Calling for the impeachment of Buhari based on insecurity is an abuse of impeachment power. There is nothing wrong in criticising him so he can do more. But I don’t think there’s anything he has not done that warrants calling for his impeachment,” Sagay said.

“What do you expect from the PDP? Their chairman was dancing in Abuja because innocent children were kidnapped. The PDP doesn’t care about the country. The PDP is not an organization. Impeachment is not what we use against a responsible man.

“We don’t use impeachment because of security issues, it has to be something that affects the character, commitment, honesty and integrity of the person in power, not just because of unfortunate happenings under the person’s watch.”

When asked about the kind of offence that could justify the commencement of impeachment proceedings against the president, Sagay said, “I can’t tell you what he would do to warrant his impeachment, so you won’t be going out to promote his impeachment.”

In the same manner, the senator representing Kaduna South, Danjuma La’ah, insinuated that members of the Senate would have nothing to do with any move to impeach the president.

“I think the impeachment call comes from a House of Representatives’ member. It is different from what we discuss in the Senate. Am I a Rep (House of Representatives’ member? You can’t ask me what concerns the Reps. We in the Senate haven’t called for the impeachment of the president. We in the Senate have a focused thinking. We talk like elders,” La’ah stated.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Obasanjo Is From South-East, Senator Adefuye Claims, Afenifere Reacts
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Real Reason Ganduje Removed Sanusi As Emir—Kwankwaso
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Former PDP Spokesman, Metuh Released From Kuje Prison
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba’s Clamour For Independence, Mere Threat, Shettima Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo Governor, Makinde Knocked For Sharing Pandemic Relief Materials As Christmas Gifts
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Give Security Agencies, Service Chiefs More Time, Buhari Pleads With Nigerians
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ransom For Kidnapped Katsina Boys Was Paid In Three Tranches—Report
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Is From South-East, Senator Adefuye Claims, Afenifere Reacts
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Real Reason Ganduje Removed Sanusi As Emir—Kwankwaso
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Former PDP Spokesman, Metuh Released From Kuje Prison
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Free Speech Ogun Government Sacks Nurse Over Radio Interview
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Yoruba’s Clamour For Independence, Mere Threat, Shettima Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News My Life Is Not Safe, Mother Of Assaulted Deeper Life School Student Cries Out
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo Governor, Makinde Knocked For Sharing Pandemic Relief Materials As Christmas Gifts
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Singaporean Woman Faces Death By Firing Squad In China For Transporting Drugs For Nigerian Man
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Justice Ahmed Lemu Is Dead
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME I Robbed To Raise Money To Feature Davido, Runtown In My Album—Car Snatcher
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Give Security Agencies, Service Chiefs More Time, Buhari Pleads With Nigerians
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad