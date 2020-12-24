Three-member Gang Rape, Kill Woman In Edo

The Edo Police Command has arrested three persons, Destiny Osa, Etim Zion and Samuel Jeremiah in connection with the murder of a yet-to-be-identified female trader in the Orhiomwon Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the three suspects accosted the woman who was on her way to the market, dispossessed her of the sum N30,000 before dragging her into a nearby bush, where they took turns to rape her and left her with life threatening injuries.

The woman was said to have died as a result of the injuries she sustained during the attack and assault.

One of the suspects, Osa, was apprehended by the local vigilance group and handed over to officers of the Ugo Police Division who in turn handed him over to the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the Edo State Police Command for discreet investigations.

The body of the woman has since been deposited in an undisclosed mortuary for autopsy and further investigation.