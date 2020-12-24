Village Head, Son Killed, Wife Kidnapped In Fresh Bandits’ Attack On Katsina Community

In the latest attack launched on Wednesday, it was learnt that the village head of the community, Alhaji Ibrahim Elbhi, aged 89, was killed along with his 46-year-old son, Dauhi Ibrahim, while his wife, Hajia Dudau Ibrahim, aged 71, was kidnapped.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2020

Another village, Gomata Community in the Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina State has been attacked by bandits who killed the village head, his son, and also kidnapped his wife.

File Photo: Gunmen middleeastpress

According to Arise TV, the hoodlums came into the community around 11:30 pm on Wednesday and went straight to the house of the village head. They however attempted to kidnap him but he refused and said he preferred to be shot. He was then shot and the bandits entered his house, killed his son and took away the wife.

It was gathered that the village head and his son were buried on Thursday morning while the abducted woman has yet to be released

The account of Arise TV reporter said, “Members of the community said they were surprised that the bandits came straight to the house of the village head without asking for direction and after they killed him, they started ransacking shops in the community but the village head was their first target.

“Up till now, no ransom has been requested but the deceased have been buried while the community waits for the next action to be taken as regards the kidnapped wife of the village head.

“When counting community under bandits’ attack, one will exclude Batagarawa but Batagarawa has been having its own share of attack from bandits because early this year, a civil servant was killed and seven days later, the bandits struck and also kidnapped an 11-year-old girl, who was later shot in the head after the bandits were attacked by the military men.

“Then, recently again, there is a community, Kori, which is very close to Batagarawa where on the 20th of this month 11 people were kidnapped, but luckily seven people managed to escape. The community still awaits the next step to take as regards the release of others

“In the same Batagarawa area on Tuesday, a community was attacked and they ransacked houses in the community and killed one person.

However, there was no form of response from the security operatives as the bandits came around 11:30pm and left around 1am.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

