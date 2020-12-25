Black Xmas: Gunmen Attack Ex-Militant Leader, Ogunbos In His Bayelsa Country Home

According to reports, the attack occurred in the early hours of Friday, Christmas Day. It was learnt that armed men stormed the community in speed boats, shooting indiscriminately before setting buildings on fire.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 25, 2020

Some yet-to-be identified gunmen have attacked the residence of Eris Paul, a former ex-militant leader also known as Ogunbos, at his country home in Peremabiri Community in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, burning down his mansion. 

According to reports, the attack occurred in the early hours of Friday, Christmas Day. It was learnt that armed men stormed the community in speed boats, shooting indiscriminately before setting buildings on fire. 

It was learnt that Paul was able to escape being injured or killed, though narrowly. 

A source in the family said Paul (Ogunbos) was attending a burial in the community when the incident occurred. 

”He is still in the community, doing fine. It is only that some properties were destroyed,” the source said. 

SaharaReporters gathered that valuables worth millions of naira were burnt along with Paul's home. 

Confirming the incident, Butswat Ansimi, State Command Public Relations Officer, told SaharaReporters that though normalcy had been restored, several properties were damaged and no life was lost.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police New Deputy Inspectors General Of Police Deployed To Head Departments
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Former PDP Spokesman, Metuh Released From Kuje Prison
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Two Naval Men At Kogi Checkpoint
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Is From South-East, Senator Adefuye Claims, Afenifere Reacts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Invades Adamawa Town
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Economy Bleak Christmas: Widespread Hardship, High Cost Of Foodstuffs, Goods Mar Celebration
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police New Deputy Inspectors General Of Police Deployed To Head Departments
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Former PDP Spokesman, Metuh Released From Kuje Prison
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Two Naval Men At Kogi Checkpoint
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso Loses Father
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News My Life Is Not Safe, Mother Of Assaulted Deeper Life School Student Cries Out
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Is From South-East, Senator Adefuye Claims, Afenifere Reacts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Woman Who Allegedly Killed Own Children Over Husband's Second Marriage Pleads Not Guilty
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Invades Adamawa Town
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion What Happened To Akufo-Addo? By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Economy Bleak Christmas: Widespread Hardship, High Cost Of Foodstuffs, Goods Mar Celebration
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Impeachment Of Buhari Over Insecurity Will Amount To Abuse Of Power – Sagay
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba’s Clamour For Independence, Mere Threat, Shettima Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad