BREAKING: Gunshots As Hoodlums Attack Traders, Others In Osogbo

Although police officers have been deployed to the scene when our correspondent visited the area, gunshots fired by the hoodlums were still heard a few metres away from where the policemen were stationed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 25, 2020

Suspected hoodlums Friday morning laid siege to Sabo area of Osogbo and injured some traders and others in the vicinity, Punch reports.

A resident, identified as Amusa, told our correspondent that the attack started late Thursday.

Amusa said the hoodlums had claimed to be mourning a colleague with a candlelight procession before they suddenly launched attacks on traders.

He said a yet-to-be-identified trader was killed in the process, adding that the hoodlums also continued their onslaught and attacked more people in the area on Friday.
 

 
SaharaReporters, New York

