Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso Loses Father

Alhaji Musa Saleh Kwankwaso, the father of a former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is dead.

Kwankwaso, who is the Majidadin Karaye and district head of Madobi, died at the age of 93.

He left behind two wives, 19 children, and many grandchildren.

In a statement on Thursday, Mohammed Inuwa, the principal private secretary to the former Kano State Governor, said the traditional ruler died after a brief illness.

The statement read, “It is with a heavy heart and reverence to Allah (SWT) that we announce the passing away of our father, Alhaji Musa Saleh Kwankwaso the Majidadin Kano/Makaman Karaye at the age of 93 in the early morning hours of Friday 25th December 2020 in Kano.

“The late Makaman Karaye Alhaji Musa Saleh Kwankwaso was father to Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano state. He left behind two wives, 19 children (9 male & 10 female) and many grandchildren.

“The burial rites will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, 25th December 2020 at Miller road, Bompai Kano.

“Owing to the security alert that was raised by security agencies; the family is urging sympathizers, especially those from other states, not to travel for the funeral rites. We hope you will pray for the repose of the soul of our late father from your home state.

“May Allah (SWT) rest the departed soul of Alhaji Musa Saleh Kwankwaso in eternal peace in Jannah and give us the fortitude to bear this monumental loss – Ameen.”