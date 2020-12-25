Katsina Court Stops Arrest Of Human Rights Activist, Mahdi Shehu

The court, in a document seen by SaharaReporters, suspended the enforcement of the arrest warrant issued by the Upper Shari’a Court 2, Nagogo Road, Katsina.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 25, 2020

A High Court in Katsina State on Thursday gave an order barring the arrest of human rights activist, Muhammad Mahdi Shehu.

The court, in a document seen by SaharaReporters, suspended the enforcement of the arrest warrant issued by the Upper Shari’a Court 2, Nagogo Road, Katsina.

Mahdi Shehu

“The court sets aside the order for the arrest and detention of the Appellant/Applicant issued by the Upper Shari’a Court No 2, Katsina, presided over by Sagir Saidu in Complaint No CRF/424/2020 which is subject of Appeal No. KTH/16CA/2020, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice,” the document read.

The human rights activist had filed an appeal challenging the arrest warrant issued against him by the trial court.

Alhaji Sagir Saidu, Imam of the Sharia Upper High Court, had in a bench ruling ordered the police to arrest Shehu and compel him to appear before it.

The order followed the businessman’s failure to appear before the court for the continuation of hearing in the suit filed by Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, against him for alleged insults and defamation of character.

Shehu had in July asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Governor Aminu Masari and Inuwa for alleged misappropriation and misapplication of over N52 billion spent as security vote in the state from June 2015 to April 29, 2020.

The activist said the daily attacks by bandits in the state called for serious questions on the sincerity in the management of security by the state government.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Again, US Police Kill Unarmed Black Man
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
MUST WATCH! Nigerian Combined Military Force Attack Unarmed Biafrans On Their Praying Ground In Abia
Human Rights How Nigerian Soldiers Shot Defenceless Biafra Protesters And Loaded Their Corpses Into Vans
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption #ThisFlag Pastor Evan Mawarire Released Amid Massive Protests In Zimbabwe
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion EFCC, Cyber Stalking And The Threat To Freedom Of Expression In Nigeria By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Human Rights Missing $4.6 Million: Governor Dickson Behind My Ordeal, Says Detained Civil Servant
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Human Rights Again, 152 Nigerians Return From Libya
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Black Xmas: Gunmen Attack Ex-Militant Leader, Ogunbos In His Bayelsa Country Home
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police New Deputy Inspectors General Of Police Deployed To Head Departments
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Delta Government Declares Partial Lockdown Over Fears Of COVID-19 Second Wave
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Again, US Police Kill Unarmed Black Man
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso Loses Father
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Workers Arrested On Christmas Day For Diverting Company Goods
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Nollywood Movie Producer, Chico Ejiro Is Dead
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Villagers Kill Six Bandits In Kaduna
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Invades Adamawa Town
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oyo Governor, Makinde, Others Ignore COVID-19 Protocols At His 53rd Birthday Bash
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Is From South-East, Senator Adefuye Claims, Afenifere Reacts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Woman Who Allegedly Killed Own Children Over Husband's Second Marriage Pleads Not Guilty
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad