Sharia: Kano Govt Seizes Truck With N25m Worth Of Alcoholic Drinks

The Kano State Government has impounded a truck laden with alcoholic drinks worth over N25m.

Nabilusi Abubakar, Public Relations Officer of the State Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), disclosed this in a statement.

The agency is a member of the state’s task force on unwholesome products, drug abuse and expired products.

Abubakar said the truck, which was intercepted around 2:30 am on Thursday along Hadeja Road in Kano metropolis, was on its way to Bello Road to offload its contents when the personnel of the agency, following an intelligence report, intercepted the vehicle.

He said the agency had warned that its men would continue to be vigilant to check the activities of persons transporting such prohibited items into the state.

The statement read, “The Managing Director of the agency, Baffa Dan’agundi, reiterated that KAROTA’s doors were always open to members of the public who had information that could aid his men in the discharge of their duties.

“The truck and its content have since been handed over to the State Hisbah Board for further investigation and necessary action.”

The Kano State House of Assembly enacted a law in 2004 banning the production, haulage, sale and consumption of alcohol. The action was based on the prohibition of the consumption of alcohol by Islam. Kano is a Sharia state and has been impounding and destroying alcoholic drinks since it set up the state Hisbah Board, also known as Sharia police.

For instance, in November 2020, its Hisbah Board destroyed well over 1,975,000 bottles of beer- worth over N200 million.

This tradition has been criticised by many Nigerians who argue that such actions violate the Nigerian Constitution, which does not prohibit the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Many Nigerians have also argued that Section 10 of the Nigerian Constitution says: “The Government of the Federation or of a State shall not adopt any religion as State Religion.”