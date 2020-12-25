Villagers Kill Six Bandits In Kaduna

A mob of angry villagers has killed five bandits and one other was knocked down by a vehicle in Sanga and Lere oocal government areas (LGAs) of Kaduna State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said, “Two of the bandits killed had attacked a businessman and dispossessed him of his money and other valuables at Fadan Karshi in Sanga LGA.

“On receiving the distress call, the military and police went to the location.

“However, on getting to the scene, some angry locals had already mobbed the bandits and burnt them to ashes.

“In the same local government, on Thursday night, armed bandits opened fire on motorists plying the Aboro-Kafanchan Road.

‘”The bullets hit one Richard Sabo who while driving, knocked down one of the bandits and killed him.

“Sadly, Mr Sabo who suffered bullet wounds was confirmed dead at Gwantu General Hospital.”

The commissioner added that bandits from a neighbouring state who specialised in stealing livestock were also killed by a mob in the Lere Local Government Area.

He said the gunmen were chased and overpowered at Domawa village, where three of them met their end in the hands of the angry residents.

“On a sad note, the government is in receipt of a report of the killing of a commercial motorcyclist, one Hudu Yahaya of Ungwan Nungu village in the Sanga Local Government Area. He was beheaded by bandits who escaped with his motorcycle.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent condolences to the families of Richard Sabo and Hudu Yahaya and prayed for the repose of their souls.”