IBEDC Confirms Electrocution Of Motorcyclist, Food Vendor, Commiserates With Families

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Saturday confirmed the electricution of two people at Iwo Road junction in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

IBEDC commiserated with the families of the victims.

The commiseration was contained in a statement signed by Mr John Ayodele, IBEDC’s Chief Operating Officer.

The names of the victims were given as Mr Oladeji Olatunji and Mrs Kemi Adegoke.

According to IBEDC, the incident happened on Iwo-Adogba Road in Ibadan around 4 pm on Friday.

“We are currently working with families of the deceased at this difficult period to help provide some measure of succour.

“Investigations have begun to ascertain the facts of the case, while all necessary protocols and reports to the regulatory authorities have been initiated.

“Our team of engineers are already carrying out safety routine maintenance to forestall such occurrences in future,” Ayodele said in the statement.