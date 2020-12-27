Bandits Killed My Brother, Sister-in-law, Her Son, Threatened More Killings If Military Remained In Community –Ex-Benue Lawmaker

The attack also left several persons injured while many fled to adjoining villages for fear of being killed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 27, 2020

Five persons were killed in two separate incidents in Benue communities on Sunday morning when bandits invaded Nagu village in the Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state. 

According to Vanguard, a woman, her son and her brother in-law were among those killed by the bandits after they had razed part of the community.

Benue State Map

It was learnt that the bandits also warner that such deadly attacks would continue as long as the military were allowed to stay in the area. 

Two young men were also reportedly killed Sunday morning in a suspected rival cult clash at the High Level Area of Naka town, in the Gwer West Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the attack on Nagu village, which came three days after a similar attack on the private residence of the council chairman in Katsina-Ala town where three police officers and two others were killed, might have been carried out by the same armed gang.

Confirming the incident, a former lawmaker who represented Katina-Ala East Constituency in the Benue state House of Assembly, Mr. Ianna Jato, said those killed in the attack were his loved ones. 

He further described the incident as unfortunate.

He said, “The armed men came around 3am on Sunday and attacked Nagu, which is my village. They burnt part of the village after which they killed my brother’s wife, her son and one of my brothers.

“I cannot understand why they did this, but those behind the attack just called me few minutes ago with the phone line of my brother’s wife, which they took away after killing the woman.

“They said I should tell the military personnel who are in Shetile land to leave our place otherwise they would continue to cause mayhem and also continue with the killings in our communities.

“I have reported the matter to the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in Katsina-Ala and he is making arrangements to evacuate the corpses."

When contacted the state Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anne, confirmed both incidents.

She said, “On the Naka incident, it happened around 1am on Sunday when a gunshot was heard in the High Level area of Naka town and police officers were deployed to the area. Two persons were arrested at the scene of the crime, while two young men were found in a pool of blood. The victims were rushed to hospital where they were confirmed dead.

“We have arrested five more suspects and investigation into the matter is still in progress.

“On the Katsina-Ala incident, three persons were also killed and it is also being investigated,” she added

SaharaReporters, New York

