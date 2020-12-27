Nigerian Government To Lift Total Shutdown Of Third Mainland Bridge Midnight

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, has announced that the total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge will be lifted at midnight on Monday, 24 hours ahead of schedule.

Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Lagos that the total closure had to be lifted because the contractor was able to fast-track the delicate task they needed to execute.

He said that the initially scheduled 72 hour-time frame was achieved within 48 hours, hence the reopening to traffic 24 hours ahead of schedule.

The controller had earlier announced on Tuesday, December 22 a 72-hour total closure of the bridge, starting at midnight on Christmas Day till the midnight of 29th December for casting works to be completed on the bridge.

The shutdown was to stop vibrations caused by the movement of vehicles so that contractors would be able to cast concrete on additional three expansion joints in the ongoing rehabilitation of the bridge.