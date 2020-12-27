Nigerian Government To Lift Total Shutdown Of Third Mainland Bridge Midnight

Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Lagos that the total closure had to be lifted because the contractor was able to fast-track the delicate task they needed to execute.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 27, 2020

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos,  Olukayode Popoola, has announced that the total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge will be lifted at midnight on Monday, 24 hours ahead of schedule.

Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Lagos that the total closure had to be lifted because the contractor was able to fast-track the delicate task they needed to execute.

He said that the initially scheduled 72 hour-time frame was achieved within 48 hours, hence the reopening to traffic 24 hours ahead of schedule.

The controller had earlier announced on Tuesday, December 22 a 72-hour total closure of the bridge, starting at midnight on Christmas Day till the midnight of 29th December for casting works to be completed on the bridge.

The shutdown was to stop vibrations caused by the movement of vehicles so that contractors would be able to cast concrete on additional three expansion joints in the ongoing rehabilitation of the bridge.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption JTF Arrests Youths For Sea Piracy
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
International FOREX Scarcity: Relief On The Way For Foreign Airlines Before June 30
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Travel Passengers Evacuated From Air Peace Flight After Tyre Bursts
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Travel Fire Averted As Smoke Fills Lagos Airport Departure Hall
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Travel At Last, Med-View Flight Arrives From London, Shifts Departure Time Again
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Travel Bad Weather Grounds Uyo, Port Harcourt, Calabar Fights
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money Naira To Fall Further In January 2021, Says CBN Report
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Don't Know Why COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Are Not High In Africa -- Bill Gates
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Is A Fake President, Afghanistan Elections Far Better Than US 2020 Poll - Donald Trump
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics House Of Representatives Drops Motion Inviting Buhari Over Insecurity, Members Apologise To Presidency
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Survived Dimka's 1976 Coup — Obasanjo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Killed My Brother, Sister-in-law, Her Son, Threatened More Killings If Military Remained In Community –Ex-Benue Lawmaker
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Teenager Dies In Swimming Pool On Christmas Day
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Lawmaker Speaking For Himself, United Kingdom Dissociates Self From Gowon’s Alleged Looting
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Enugu Community Youths Burn Houses, Vehicles To Protest Alleged Killing Of Monarch By Police
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education I'd Be Going For Master's After Law School – 78-Year-Old Fresh Law Graduate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Muhammadu Buhari; 'Hapless Dogs And Baboons Bathing In Blood' By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Don't Use Christmas Period To Cause National Disunity, Lai Mohammed Cautions Kukah Over Attack On Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad