Teenager Dies In Swimming Pool On Christmas Day

The spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 27, 2020

A 14-year-old boy, Samson Folagbade, drowned in a hotel swimming pool at Sango, Ogun State, during an outing on Christmas Day.

The spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

He said the remains of the deceased had been deposited in a morgue to unravel the “remote and immediate causes of death,” adding that investigation had commenced.

According to Channels Television, following the teenager’s death, some angry youths in the area threatened to vandalise the hotel.

However, the prompt response from the police operatives brought the situation under control.

The boy, in company with his friends, was said to have gone to the hotel to have fun before it turned sour when he  drowned in its swimming pool.

The incident was initially unknown to his friends.

After a while, his body was reported to be floating, a development which resulted in chaos as youths in the area threatened to burn the hotel over alleged negligence, which they claimed was responsible for the incident.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Money Naira To Fall Further In January 2021, Says CBN Report
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Don't Know Why COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Are Not High In Africa -- Bill Gates
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics House Of Representatives Drops Motion Inviting Buhari Over Insecurity, Members Apologise To Presidency
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Don't Use Christmas Period To Cause National Disunity, Lai Mohammed Cautions Kukah Over Attack On Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Biden Is A Fake President, Afghanistan Elections Far Better Than US 2020 Poll - Donald Trump
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 20 Nigerian Doctors Died In One Week From COVID-19 Complications – NMA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money Naira To Fall Further In January 2021, Says CBN Report
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Don't Know Why COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Are Not High In Africa -- Bill Gates
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics House Of Representatives Drops Motion Inviting Buhari Over Insecurity, Members Apologise To Presidency
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Muhammadu Buhari; 'Hapless Dogs And Baboons Bathing In Blood' By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Don't Use Christmas Period To Cause National Disunity, Lai Mohammed Cautions Kukah Over Attack On Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Biden Is A Fake President, Afghanistan Elections Far Better Than US 2020 Poll - Donald Trump
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Shettima’s Bitter Truths To Power, By Gimba Kakanda
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 20 Nigerian Doctors Died In One Week From COVID-19 Complications – NMA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap PFN Chairman, Wife At Kaduna Prayer Camp
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Enugu Community Youths Burn Houses, Vehicles To Protest Alleged Killing Of Monarch By Police
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Lawmaker Speaking For Himself, United Kingdom Dissociates Self From Gowon’s Alleged Looting
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government To Lift Total Shutdown Of Third Mainland Bridge Midnight
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad