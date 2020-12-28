International Travellers Buying Fake COVID-19 Result Certificates In Lagos – Health Commissioner

The commissioner on Monday at a briefing in Lagos said such peddlers of fake COVID-19 result certificates would be prosecuted when arrested.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 28, 2020

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, has decried the sale of fake COVID-19 result certificates to international travellers in the state.

The commissioner on Monday at a briefing in Lagos said such peddlers of fake COVID-19 result certificates would be prosecuted when arrested.

Lagos State Health Commissioner Akin Abayomi

He said, “Positivity for inbound travellers is on the rise as Nigerians in the Diaspora return to spend Christmas in Lagos. It has come to our attention that a number of people are patronising individuals that sell fake COVID-19 results.

“We are currently putting in processes to identify both buyers and sellers and we will not hesitate to prosecute them.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH We Don't Know Why COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Are Not High In Africa -- Bill Gates
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Only Illiterate Nigerians Want To See Dead Bodies To Accept COVID-19 Is Real– NMA President
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Free Speech Ogun Government Sacks Nurse Over Radio Interview
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 20 Nigerian Doctors Died In One Week From COVID-19 Complications – NMA
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 195 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 1532
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria's House Of Representatives Summons NCDC Boss, Health Minister Over Strange Deaths In Kano
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why I Survived Dimka's 1976 Coup — Obasanjo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Don't Know Why COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Are Not High In Africa -- Bill Gates
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Presidential System ‘Totally Useless’, Northern Region Now Ready For Restructuring – Ango Abdullahi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Are Consistently Deceived By Buhari Government – Cardinal Onaiyekan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Traffic Young Girls To My Husband In Italy For Prostitution – Ogun Kidnap Suspect
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion My Persons Of The Year: Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu, Lai Mohammed - The Three Blind Mice By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide After Being Repeatedly Raped By Cleric Dad
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
CRIME Top Crime Hotbeds, Playgrounds Of Cultists, Kidnappers, Robbers, Others In Lagos, Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Outrage As Suspected SWAT Operatives Storm Enugu Townhall Meeting, Kill Monarch
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Money Naira To Fall Further In January 2021, Says CBN Report
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics You Can't Sacrifice Biafra For Your Presidential Ambition, IPOB Tells Governor Umahi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Guts Nigerian Defence Academy Commandant’s Residence
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad