International Travellers Buying Fake COVID-19 Result Certificates In Lagos – Health Commissioner

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, has decried the sale of fake COVID-19 result certificates to international travellers in the state.

The commissioner on Monday at a briefing in Lagos said such peddlers of fake COVID-19 result certificates would be prosecuted when arrested.

Lagos State Health Commissioner Akin Abayomi

He said, “Positivity for inbound travellers is on the rise as Nigerians in the Diaspora return to spend Christmas in Lagos. It has come to our attention that a number of people are patronising individuals that sell fake COVID-19 results.

“We are currently putting in processes to identify both buyers and sellers and we will not hesitate to prosecute them.”