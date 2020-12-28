Only Illiterate Nigerians Want To See Dead Bodies To Accept COVID-19 Is Real– NMA President

Utah said this while addressing the doubts expressed by some Nigerians regarding the existence of the coronavirus in Nigeria on a Channels TV programme on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 28, 2020

The President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Professor Innocent Utah, has said only uneducated Nigerians question the existence of COVID-19 because they have not seen people dying on the streets.

Utah said this while addressing the doubts expressed by some Nigerians regarding the existence of the coronavirus in Nigeria on a Channels TV programme on Monday.

COVID-19 Test Google

He described those doubting its existence in the country as illiterates, saying, “If we are waiting for people to die on the road before we intervene, then there is no need to have doctors

“We have what we call preventive medicine. We want to prevent it; we don’t want people to die. Doctors are trained not to be looking for dead people. Doctors are trained to prevent people from dying.

“How many people have Nigerians seen dying even in the hospital, not to talk about a situation where the whole world is on its knees because of COVID? So, that statement, I think, is largely for those who are illiterates.”

The NMA President faulted the low level of public awareness regarding the pandemic, saying, “I don’t know why the much we expect from the National Orientation Agency is not happening.

“Nobody should have the illusion that COVID-19 does not exist. Even policymakers are making statements that COVID-19 does not exist. It’s very painful when the whole world is on its knees because of COVID-19 and somebody will come out and say that it does not exist.”

He said as doctors, they would “ensure that people do not die.”

He said, “We have a branch of medicine called community medicine and preventive medicine. This is the discipline that ensures that people do not die. We intervene early, prevent death, prevent ill-health and promote health.

“And in that case, that is what we as doctors will continue to preach, propagate, advocate and engage with the government to do so that we do not need people to die or to be seeing dead bodies on the road before we can believe that there is COVID-19.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH We Don't Know Why COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Are Not High In Africa -- Bill Gates
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH International Travellers Buying Fake COVID-19 Result Certificates In Lagos – Health Commissioner
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Free Speech Ogun Government Sacks Nurse Over Radio Interview
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 20 Nigerian Doctors Died In One Week From COVID-19 Complications – NMA
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 195 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 1532
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria's House Of Representatives Summons NCDC Boss, Health Minister Over Strange Deaths In Kano
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why I Survived Dimka's 1976 Coup — Obasanjo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Don't Know Why COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Are Not High In Africa -- Bill Gates
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Presidential System ‘Totally Useless’, Northern Region Now Ready For Restructuring – Ango Abdullahi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Are Consistently Deceived By Buhari Government – Cardinal Onaiyekan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Traffic Young Girls To My Husband In Italy For Prostitution – Ogun Kidnap Suspect
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion My Persons Of The Year: Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu, Lai Mohammed - The Three Blind Mice By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Lady Commits Suicide After Being Repeatedly Raped By Cleric Dad
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
CRIME Top Crime Hotbeds, Playgrounds Of Cultists, Kidnappers, Robbers, Others In Lagos, Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Outrage As Suspected SWAT Operatives Storm Enugu Townhall Meeting, Kill Monarch
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Money Naira To Fall Further In January 2021, Says CBN Report
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH International Travellers Buying Fake COVID-19 Result Certificates In Lagos – Health Commissioner
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics You Can't Sacrifice Biafra For Your Presidential Ambition, IPOB Tells Governor Umahi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad