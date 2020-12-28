Police Confirm Mob Set Suspected Robber Ablaze In Ibadan

A suspected armed robber was set ablaze by an angry mob in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Monday.

SaharaReporters gathered that the suspected robber was set ablaze at ASAS bus stop, Molete, while another escaped being lynched by a mob at Oke Ado, Ibadan.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbemiga Fadeyi, who confirmed the incidents to reporters in Ibadan on Monday, said, “Around 0900 hours on 28/12/2020, one other person was rescued by an Amotekun team and handed over to the police. He was treated at the Police Clinic, Eleyele, but one was set ablaze.”

Fadeyi said investigation had commenced into the matter to ascertain the reasons behind the actions of the angry mobs.

"Notwithstanding, the act of jungle justice is condemned in strong terms as this has become a recurring decimal in the state.

"When allowed to continue unabated, it will degenerate into what all and sundry will not be able to curb thereafter and many innocent lives will be terminated unjustly. Consequent upon this, the Commissioner of Police therefore warns those that are taking the law into their own hands to stop forthwith before the long hands of the laws catch up with them."