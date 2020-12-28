You Can't Sacrifice Biafra For Your Presidential Ambition, IPOB Tells Governor Umahi

It accused the governors of a motive to incite the army and others against ESN.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 28, 2020

On Sunday, the Indigenous People of Biafra warned South-East governors not to work against its newly launched security outfit, the Eastern Security Network.

It accused the governors of a motive to incite the army and others against ESN.

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State BBC

In a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group warned the governors to desist from such act or be prepared to face catastrophic consequences.

The secessionist group also warned local vigilantes in the zone set up by state governors not to allow themselves to be used to carry out what it called evil agenda or have themselves to blame.

It said both the governors and community leaders would be held responsible for any form of attack on any of its security personnel.

IPOB advised the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to stop dissipating energy towards stopping ESN, but rather channel their strength against Boko Haram, bandits and terrorists rampaging the North.

The pro-Biafran group maintained that ESN was not a Biafran Army but a  vigilante group to defend the people of the old Eastern region against terrorists and criminals responsible for the growing insecurity in the region.

The statement partly read, “The game plan is to orchestrate crisis between the vigilante groups and ESN to pave the way for Nigeria soldiers to attack ESN personnel.

“We, therefore, wish to warn all local vigilantes in every state of Biafra who has been or may be contacted or are being recruited by the masterminds of this evil plan through the traditional rulers and President General of any community or town in Biafraland to attack ESN operatives to have a rethink. Embarking on such an unholy mission is suicidal.

“Anyone, vigilante group, community, traditional ruler or President General, political elite or anybody under any guise who will conspire with the enemy to expose or attack ESN in their locality will live in eternal regret of such satanic mission. It’s not a threat but a promise.

“We want to make it clear that leaders of any community in Biafra land where any ESN personnel is attacked will pay dearly for such attack.”

The statement added, “We specifically warn Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State not to push us any further against the wall. He cannot sacrifice Biafran freedom on the altar of his imaginary presidential ambition. Umahi must retrace his steps now and not test our resolve to protect our land.”

When contacted, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, John Abang, said he would not want to speak on the matter.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Why I Survived Dimka's 1976 Coup — Obasanjo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Are Consistently Deceived By Buhari Government – Cardinal Onaiyekan
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Presidential System ‘Totally Useless’, Northern Region Now Ready For Restructuring – Ango Abdullahi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Invade Niger Communities, Kill PDP Chieftain, Traditional Ruler, Seven Others
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Lawmaker Speaking For Himself, United Kingdom Dissociates Self From Gowon’s Alleged Looting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics House Of Representatives Drops Motion Inviting Buhari Over Insecurity, Members Apologise To Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why I Survived Dimka's 1976 Coup — Obasanjo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Don't Know Why COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Are Not High In Africa -- Bill Gates
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Are Consistently Deceived By Buhari Government – Cardinal Onaiyekan
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Presidential System ‘Totally Useless’, Northern Region Now Ready For Restructuring – Ango Abdullahi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Money Naira To Fall Further In January 2021, Says CBN Report
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education I'd Be Going For Master's After Law School – 78-Year-Old Fresh Law Graduate
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News 85-year-old Man Arrested In Osun For Impregnating 12-year-old Girl
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Teenager Dies In Swimming Pool On Christmas Day
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Traffic Young Girls To My Husband In Italy For Prostitution – Ogun Kidnap Suspect
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Uganda Ugandan Presidential Candidate, Bobi Wine’s Security Aide Murdered
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Lawyers Gave N9.4bn Bribes To Judges In Three Years –ICPC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Invade Niger Communities, Kill PDP Chieftain, Traditional Ruler, Seven Others
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad