Deputy Inspector General Of Police Vehicle Kills Motorcyclist In Ondo

A yet-to-be identified person was killed in a crash involving the vehicle of a serving Deputy Inspector-General of Police on the Akure-Ondo Expressway, in Bolorunduro, headquarters of the Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Sunday.

According to PUNCH, the DIG whose identity has not been revealed, was not in the Toyota Land Cruiser SUV that was involved in the accident, but some of his aides were.

A source said a commercial motorcyclist was allegedly hit by the SUV and died on the spot, while the vehicle swerved off the road.

“The DIG was in Lagos and he sent his boys to go and bring the vehicle from Akure, but it was involved in an accident on the way to Lagos,” the source said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident.

“It was the convoy of the DIG that got involved in the crash; the occupants of the vehicle were going to Lagos to take the DIG, but I’m not aware if a life was lost in the accident or not,” Ikoro stated