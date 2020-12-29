Family Seeks Release Of Son's Corpse Killed In Police Custody, Demands N50m Compensation,

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2020

The family of Godstime Akugbo who was allegedly killed while in the custody of the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Rivers State police in 2007 have asked the Judicial Commission of Inquiry sitting in the state to make the police produce the remains of the deceased.

According to the family, they need to give the late Akugbo a befitting burial. 

The family also demanded N50 million as compensation for the alleged killing of Akugbo.

Michael Akugbo, elder brother of the deceased, who petitioned the panel, said the late Akugbo died in detention a few days after he was arrested by the police in October 207 on spurious claims that he was in possession of marijuana.

"We want the panel to help compel the Nigeria Police to release my brother's corpse to us. We also want the perpetrators of the heinous crime against my brother to be brought to justice. Also, we want the Nigeria Police to pay us compensation of N50 million," he said.

