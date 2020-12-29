Hold Buhari Govt Responsible Should Harm Befall Bishop Kukah, ECWA Tells International Community

The General Secretary of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Yunusa Sabo Nmadu, has said there is nothing new about the content of Kukah’s Christmas Day message in which he described President Muhammadu Buhari as nepotistic.

Following the criticisms and calls for the arrest of Kukah over claims that he incited violence, Nmadu on Tuesday described such calls as a joke.

Kukah, in his Christmas Day message, said, “The spilling of this blood must be related to a more sinister plot that is beyond our comprehension. Are we going to remain hogtied by these evil men or are they gradually becoming part of a larger plot to seal the fate of our country?

“President Buhari deliberately sacrificed the dreams of those who voted for him to what seemed like a programme to stratify and institutionalise northern hegemony. He has pursued this self-defeating and alienating policy at the expense of greater national cohesion.

“Every honest Nigerian knows that there is no way any non-Northern Muslim President could have done a fraction of what President Buhari has done by his nepotism and got away with it.

“There would have been a military coup a long time ago or we would have been at war. The President may have concluded that Christians will do nothing and will live with these actions.

“He may be right and we Christians cannot feel sorry that we have no pool of violence to draw from or threaten our country. However, God does not sleep. We can see from the inexplicable dilemma of his North.”

Reacting to the controversies generated by Kukah's comment on Tuesday, Nmadu said nepotism under the Buhari administration was top-notch.

The ECWA General Secretary called on international bodies to hold Buhari responsible if any evil that befalls Kukah.

He said, "There is nothing new about what Bishop Kukah said; the bishop has spoken our minds, and we will resist any attempt by any group or agency of government to harm him. Enough of this intimidation.

“This style of governance to silent dissent voices by the Major General Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is unacceptable and must be resisted.

"We invite the international community and Nigerians to hold General Buhari and his government responsible should anything happen to Bishop Kukah.

“As a matter of fact, nepotism under General Buhari administration is top-notch. This administration has a first-class (degree) in nepotism and maladministration."

Nmadu said he observed that many reactions had been coming from Muslims and northern groups, adding that calls for his arrest were laughable.

He added: “I have read so many reactions to the Christmas message of our respected Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, with many of them coming from Muslims and northern groups.

"Some of these uncharitable groups have even called for the arrest of our revered Bishop. Arrest a man that spoke the minds of millions of Nigerian? They must be joking.”

The clergyman, however, called on the Nigerian government to take steps towards tackling insecurity in the country, noting that "the earlier this administration takes steps to address these genuine concerns and stop living in denial, the better for them and the country."

He added, "The Federal Government must immediately take steps towards addressing those concerns raised by Bishop Kukah, rather than sponsoring fake groups to attack the revered Bishop.

“There is no denying the fact that Nigeria under General Buhari is now a centre of bloodshed. Killings, banditry, kidnappings and all forms of insecurities are now order of the day. The President should face the job for which he swore to. Mr. President, fulfill your campaign promises, secure the country and make life better for all of us.

“This country belongs to all of us. And no section of this country should be made superior than the other. We are bonafide citizens with equal rights. Enough of these shenanigans. We are watching."