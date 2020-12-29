I Was Warming The Air – NSCDC Officer Arrested In Benue For Killing Two On Christmas Day

An officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Sunday Adekola, serving in Benue State, has said that he was only trying to warm the air, when his gunshots killed two fun seekers on Christmas Day in the Otukpo area of the state.

The officer, who has been detained by the police, explained that he was carrying three magazines and 90 rounds, and he initially did not know that people were hit by the gunshots he fired.

Adekola’s action had led to the killing of two persons, which made people at the scene to descend on him, beating and taking the rifle with him.

In a video interview published on Linda Ikeji’s blog, the NSCDC Inspector stated that his action was not deliberate.

He said, “I was going round to check our men on duty. I said, ‘let me warm the air with my rifle’. It was an AK-54 rifle. I was carrying three magazines with 90 rounds. As I warmed the air with two shots, and as I brought my rifle down, my hand now pressed the trigger and two shots now came out.

“As the two gunshots came out, I didn't even see anybody. The next thing was that some people began to beat me and drag (try to take) my rifle. They said someone was injured and that another person died. The bleeding was much and the other person died too.

“I was serving in Otukpo, Benue State. It happened on Christmas Day. I am really remorseful. I never planned to hurt anyone. My action was not deliberate.”