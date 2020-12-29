Police Confirm Abduction Of Owerri Bishop By Gunmen

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese in Imo State, Bishop Chikwe Moses.

According to Channels Television, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, said on Tuesday that the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Isaac Akinmoyede, had activated the command’s Quick Intervention Team and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to be involved in the matter with a view to rescuing the bishop and possibly arresting the hoodlums.

According to the Archbishop of Owerri, His Grace Archbishop Anthony Obinna, the priest was kidnapped on Sunday night and since then, there has not been any form of communication from the kidnappers.

The kidnapped bishop is expected to take over from Archbishop Anthony Obinna who has just retired.