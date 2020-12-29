Rivers Residents Kick Against Lockdown, Seek Ban On Foreigners, Lagosians, Others

A cross-section of Port Harcourt residents in Rivers State on Monday appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike not to impose lockdown in the state, but to ban the influx of foreigners in order to curb the rise of the second wave of COVID-19.

According to PUNCH, the appeal followed the state governor’s threat on Sunday to put again put the state on a lockdown from January 2021 due to rising COVID-19 infections.

A Port Harcourt resident, who identified herself as Ibisaki, said restricting travellers from coming into the state would effectively curb the rise of infections rather than grounding residents’ movement and the state’s economy.

She said, “The governor should block foreigners from coming into the state because if the foreigners are locked out, the infections would not come into the state.

“Those coming in from Lagos and other states should be blocked from coming into the state rather putting the state on a lockdown. We are ready to wash our hands regularly, wear face masks and maintain social distancing.”

Another resident urged Wike to prevail on the Nigerian government to restrict international flights into the country.

He said, “Nigerians who travel abroad go out there and bring in the virus; locking residents inside will only worsen suffering in the state.”