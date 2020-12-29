Wife Of Edo Commissioner For Justice, Mrakpor Allegedly Beats 68-Year-Old Woman To A Pulp

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2020

A 68-year-old grandmother, Mrs Adaeke Odiaka, was allegedly beaten to a pulp by a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Joan Mrakpor in Ubulu-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Mrakpor is also the wife of the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General.

The report revealed that the trouble began on Saturday, when Mrakpor, who is also the Director-General of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency alongside her younger brother, Jude Ugbah, who recently emerged as the chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, and her aides, invaded the residence of the victim in search of her grandson, Nnamdi Odiaka.

A source told SaharaReporters that Nnamdi, whose alleged posts on social media were not satisfactory to Mrakpor, was trailed to the house where the ex-lawmaker and her team later allegedly attacked his grandmother when they could not find him at home.

“She (Mrakpor) came with her aides; unfortunately, they didn’t meet Nnamdi. She started slapping the grandmother and the old woman lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention,” the source said.

The source added that the incident provoked youths of Ubulu-Uku to storm the streets with placards with different inscriptions such as: ‘End Mrakpor’s brutality’ and ‘This is not the first time’, among others.

The protesters barricaded the road to express their condemnation of the alleged injustice carried out by the appointee of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

However, reacting to the allegation, Mrakpor, who is the wife of the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, said the allegation was untrue and described it as the handiwork of her political enemies.

She stated, “It is the handiwork of the enemy. You know that my brother just won the chairmanship ticket of the PDP, so the blackmail is politically motivated.

“This picture was taken of her (alleged victim) by her children after my supposed merciless beating that made her unconscious. It’s like she regained consciousness or took this picture and went back. God Almighty remains a righteous judge at His own time.

“My political enemies are the ones blackmailing us. The police will trace the hospital where they said the woman is.”

