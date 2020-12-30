Brexit: Air France Reintroduces Transit Visa For Nigerians Travelling To UK

Air France-KLM has reintroduced an Airport Transit Visa for citizens of some countries, including Nigeria and Ghana, travelling to the United Kingdom after Brexit.

The airline said this in a statement titled, ‘Travel on Air France or KLM to and from the United Kingdom after Brexit – January 1, 2020’, as reported by PUNCH.

According to the statement, it is compulsory for citizens of some African and Asian countries to have ATV before they pass through France or the Netherlands.

It also noted that citizens of the affected countries with British Visa, long-stay visa or British residence permit citizens must still have ATV to pass through France to the United Kingdom.

“As of January 1, 2021, citizens of the following countries who are holders of a British visa, long-stay visa or a residence permit issued by the British authorities will need to be in possession of an airport transit visa (ATV) if they transit through France and or the Netherlands,” part of the statement read.

The countries affected are Afghanistan, Angola, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Central Africa Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Ghana.

Others are Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Mali, Mauritania, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, Senegal, Syria, Palestinians, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Sri Lanka.

Air France said exception to the ATV requirements are “Citizens of the above-named countries holding a visa or residence permit in addition to the UK visa/residence permit from Canada, Japan, the USA or European countries are allowed to transit through France or the Netherlands without an ATV.”

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, on Wednesday signed a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, acclaiming it as the start of a “wonderful relationship” across the Channel.