Buhari Not Fit For Job, I Can Give 20 Reasons Why We Need Leadership Change – Federal Lawmaker

If we look at our country and we do nothing and keep quiet because we are afraid, because we want to please people, by the time this country collapses, we will have no other country to go to.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2020

Member of the House of Representatives representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in Rivers State, Kingsley Chinda, has said President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the capacity to solve the problems in the country.

Chinda, who is the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, House of Representatives Caucus, had earlier called for the impeachment of Buhari over worsening insecurity in the country.

The lawmaker who spoke at the grand finale of sensitisation and verification of wards and local government area offices of the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI) in the state, explained that his earlier call for the impeachment of the President was not out of hatred or anything personal.

He said it was because it was in the best interest of Nigerians.

He said, “We do not hate Mr. President. He has done nothing personal to us, but we are saying that Mr. President is not fit for purpose.

“If we look at our country and we do nothing and keep quiet because we are afraid, because we want to please people, by the time this country collapses, we will have no other country to go to.

“I can give you 20 reasons why we should change the leadership in this country because we are talking about life, we don’t even care about the economy. If we love ourselves, I have told my colleagues, it is either the President goes or we should all be ready to go.”

Chinda, in a press release on December 7, 2020, called on Nigerians irrespective of political party, tribe, or religion to compel their representatives to commence impeachment process against the President.

The House of Representatives later said it would take disciplinary measures against Chinda for calling for the impeachment of Buhari.

Also, House Majority Leader, Ado Doguwa, said Chinda was not representing the position of the PDP caucus of the House.

