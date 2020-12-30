Kaduna Police Arrest Organisers Of Sex Party, Says Elrufai Deeply Disturbed

Part of the participants' requirements on the invitation card was that males and females were expected to be naked

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2020

The Kaduna State Police Command said it had arrested the organisers of the maiden edition of a Kaduna Sex Party.

However, the party which received high publicity on social media and slated for December 27, 2020, at an undisclosed venue in the capital, had been aborted.

Part of the participants' requirements on the invitation card was that males and females were expected to be naked, Punch reports.

The party was expected to last till daybreak during which participants would have sex for a fee ranging from N2,000 for the popular side and N3,000 to N5,000 naira for the VIPs.

However, the state swiftly moved to abort the party, directing the police to arrest the organisers.

Special Assistant to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Media, Abdullah Yunus, said the police had waded into the matter and that arrests had been made.

He said the police acted promptly through an advertisement placed on social media platforms.

"When we got to know of this development, the government was disturbed, so the governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, informed the police," he said.

Confirming the development on Wednesday, the Command's Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, said operatives could trace the venue and made some arrests.

However, he failed to give further details as to the number of those arrested by the police.

The police spokesman said the command had launched an investigation to unravel those behind the sex party, saying, "We are investigating those behind the sex party and will soon give details of our findings."

