Police Nab Nigerian Cyber Fraud Suspect In Kenya

The security agency said the breakthrough followed a successful operation conducted together with immigration counterparts.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2020

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kenya have arrested a wanted Nigerian Cyber Crime suspect who has been on the run as he tried to flee the country.

According to DCI in a statement, Charles Ogochukwu alias 'Sanchez' was intercepted at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

He said, "Our watchful detectives pounced on Sanchez Charles Ogochukwu as he prepared to board a Nigeria-bound flight. Ogochukwu, who is wanted for a Cyber Crime offence, was intercepted following a successful operation conducted together with our immigration counterparts."

SaharaReporters, New York

