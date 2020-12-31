Crossover: I didn’t order closure of churches, Lagos Police Commissioner says

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2020

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has said he did not order the closure of churches in the state.

Odumosu had in an earlier statement, on Thursday, instructed policemen to enforce all protocols by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, including the restriction of movement between 12am and 4am.

In another statement issued by the force, the CP, however, said he did not order the closure of churches, but nightclubs, bars, lounges, and event centres, countering a publication (not by SaharaReporters) that he had ordered closure of churches.

The statement partly read, “The command’s statement was explicit on the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols as clearly stated by the Presidential Task Force and the Lagos State Government respectively.

“For clarification, the preventive COVID-19 protocols include the use of face masks at public places, maintaining social distancing, closure of night clubs, bars, lounges, event centres; no social party, street carnivals and due enforcement of the Federal Government imposed 12 midnight to 4am curfew. See Also Police Enforce 12am To 4am Curfew, Lagos CP Orders Policemen 0 Comments 11 Hours Ago

“No closure of churches was included in the already established and released COVID-19 protocols, contrary to mischievous publications."

