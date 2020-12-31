Eastern Security Network Enlisted Graduates, Some Joined From Europe, Others – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra says that the newly created Eastern Security Network has many members who are university graduates and volunteers who relocated from the Diaspora to put an end to terror in the South-East region.

Also, the group said the unfavourable disposition of South-East governors towards its new security initiative would not affect the success of its mission to defend the region in any way.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, told SaharaReporters in an interview on Wednesday.

Speaking on the criteria used in recruiting fighters for ESN, Powerful said, "Willingness to die in defence of Biafraland against local and foreign terrorists. It is a volunteer force, but it's not like the absurdity obtained in Nigerian security agencies. Many of our men are graduates; some relocated from North America, Asia and Europe to be part of ESN.

"We have people of all stations and academic backgrounds. But what is paramount is that our men are highly trained and disciplined. We make sure they get the best of training required to defend the land of their ancestors according to internationally accepted standards and practice.

"We never expected the governors to support Eastern Security Network. The governors are part of our problem because of their selfish interests. They are the ones benefitting under the current one Nigeria slavery."

Responding to a question about the strength of the ESN in number, Powerful said, "I don't consider it appropriate to give details of the size of our security outfit until the appointed time. But we have enough volunteers to defend every community in Biafra territory against invaders effectively.

"I can authoritatively assure you that the days of Fulani herdsmen slaughtering Biafrans at will or destroying their crops with impunity are over. Such a dastardly act is now a suicide mission! Our enemies understand this very clearly. Today ESN is ready to do that which the oppressive Nigerian government and our cowardly governors have failed to do.

"But the truth remains that their dissociation from the security outfit is of no significance or consequence. ESN is the people's movement. It doesn't revolve around any governor or misguided political criminals masquerading as an elite. There is a saying in Igbo parlance that 'Ootu Onitsha does not know that one person did not come to market.'

"So, we don't miss the involvement of traitors and saboteurs like South-East governors who are only after the interest of their Fulani slave masters.

"ESN is formidable, and can effectively operate without the involvement of any governor. The security outfit will flourish without the support of the governors in our land. I don't think we can trust them. IPOB is the largest mass movement on the face of the earth."

The IPOB spokesman also reiterated that the security outfit was set up to fish out terrorists, kidnappers and bandits lurking in the forests, adding that the possession of lethal weapons was not needed to execute the tasks.

"The security formation has started full operation since the inauguration. They have shown their readiness in every forest and bush in Biafra territory. We do not operate in homes, cities or towns but in the bushes and forests where terrorists lurk to rape our mothers. After our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, inaugurated them on December 12, 2020, they became active.

"ESN Security operatives do not need sophisticated weapons to defend Biafran land against terrorists, although such are readily available should the need arise. Killer herdsmen, kidnappers and criminals who have been terrorising our people understand that the game has changed for good."

Regarding the position of the Nigerian government towards the security outfit and its move to have the Nigerian Army flush them out of their camp, Powerful said it should be noted that ESN "is not in contention against the army or police and that its counterpart in the South-West region, Amotekun, is seen as an ally in rescuing the masses from the claws of criminals since their objectives are the same".

He added, "First of all, I want to correct the misconception about ESN in some quarters, particularly among the enemy camp. ESN is not after Nigeria security agencies. ESN is not Biafran Army but a mere security outfit like Amotekun in the South-West, and the Miyetti Allah National Security Network.

"The mandate of ESN is to protect Biafran land against terrorists, a responsibility which both the Federal Government and our governors have criminally failed to carry out. ESN is a child of necessity.

"So, why should any sane security personnel come to look for the trouble of ESN? Let the Nigerian security operatives not make the mistake of engaging ESN in any confrontation because it will be deadly for all, including the politicians instigating them."

He, however, noted that ESN was open to working with the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Operation Amotekun, saying, "Again, don't forget that Afenifere was the first front-line socio-cultural group to support ESN, even before Ohanaeze Ndigbo grudgingly offered theirs. South-East governors and their likes are wretched cowards in the pocket of the caliphate.

"So, I can tell you that Amotekun and ESN can and will perfectly collaborate if and when the need arises. They have a common agenda. Don't forget that when Amotekun was formed and inaugurated, our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, assured them that he was ready to send them one million men to support them if they needed such help.

"We are working together to free our peoples from the British bondage called Nigeria, criminally skewed to favour the Fulani hegemony which has since metamorphosed into terrorism and daylight banditry."