Nigerian Military Kills Several Bandits In Kaduna Air Raids

The air platform reportedly engaged the bandits and subsequently neutralised several of them, with some of the cattle also affected.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2020

The Nigerian military has neutralised several bandits in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the state government said on Thursday.

A statement by the state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said they were informed about the attack by the military “in an operational feedback”. 

The statement reads, “In the feedback, some rustled cattle were affected following an air offensive by the air component of Operation Thunder Strike, a Defence Headquarters’ response to banditry in some locations in the state.”

According to the report, while on aggressive patrol involving air raids over several locations in Giwa and Igabi local government areas, some armed bandits with several herds of cattle were sighted at a location northwest of Kuduru Forest in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area. 

The air platform reportedly engaged the bandits and subsequently neutralised several of them, with some of the cattle also affected. 

SaharaReporters learnt that the air platform was still conducting aggressive patrols to flush out criminals from their hideouts in the area and along the Kaduna-Abuja Road, as of the time of filing this report. 

It was also gathered that the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who expressed his happiness about the development, commended the military and other security agencies for engaging the bandits. 

For some time, Kaduna has been one of the theatres of violence in the North, which is rife with Fulani herders/farmers’ deadly clashes, kidnappings and cattle theft.

For instance, in March 2020, at least 50 people were killed in multiple attacks by armed bandits on villages of Kerawa, Zareyawa and Minda in Kaduna State at dawn on a Sunday.

It was learnt that about 100 armed assailants stormed the villages, gunning down worshippers as they left a mosque for morning prayers before killing residents and burning and looting homes.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity I Have Lost Faith In President Buhari, Says Arewa Spokesman
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerians Lambast Buhari, Army As Boko Haram Murders Five Christians In Adamawa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity You're Religious Bigots – SOKAPU Attacks Arewa Youths, Backs Kukah On Insecurity
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Kaduna Confirms Killing Of Bandits’ Kingpin Who Abducted Four Seminarians
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Allow Nigerians Bear Arms To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency US: Impunity Fuelling Killings In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army Deploys Aircraft, Gun Trucks In Search Of Kanu's Eastern Security Network Camp
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Kaduna Police Arrest Organisers Of Sex Party, Says Elrufai Deeply Disturbed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Nigerian State Governor of Kaduna Orders Demolition Of Hotel Proposed For Sex Party
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity Prophecies That Missed The Mark In 2020
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Outrage As Irish Police Shoot 27-Year-Old Nigerian, George Nkencho Dead In Dublin
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics You’re Not God So I'll Give You Fire For Fire, Fani-Kayode Replies Pastor Bakare
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Buhari Not Fit For Job, I Can Give 20 Reasons Why We Need Leadership Change – Federal Lawmaker
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Man Sets Self On Fire In Plateau
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Home Office To Deport Nigerian Man After 16 Years In The UK
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity I Have Lost Faith In President Buhari, Says Arewa Spokesman
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
United States of America Nigerian-American Appointed As COVID-19 Policy Advisor In United States
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Abbo, Fined For Assaulting Woman, Says He Left PDP Because The Party is Dead
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad