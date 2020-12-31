Nigerian Military Kills Several Bandits In Kaduna Air Raids

The Nigerian military has neutralised several bandits in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the state government said on Thursday.

A statement by the state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said they were informed about the attack by the military “in an operational feedback”.

The statement reads, “In the feedback, some rustled cattle were affected following an air offensive by the air component of Operation Thunder Strike, a Defence Headquarters’ response to banditry in some locations in the state.”

According to the report, while on aggressive patrol involving air raids over several locations in Giwa and Igabi local government areas, some armed bandits with several herds of cattle were sighted at a location northwest of Kuduru Forest in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

The air platform reportedly engaged the bandits and subsequently neutralised several of them, with some of the cattle also affected.

SaharaReporters learnt that the air platform was still conducting aggressive patrols to flush out criminals from their hideouts in the area and along the Kaduna-Abuja Road, as of the time of filing this report.

It was also gathered that the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who expressed his happiness about the development, commended the military and other security agencies for engaging the bandits.

For some time, Kaduna has been one of the theatres of violence in the North, which is rife with Fulani herders/farmers’ deadly clashes, kidnappings and cattle theft.

For instance, in March 2020, at least 50 people were killed in multiple attacks by armed bandits on villages of Kerawa, Zareyawa and Minda in Kaduna State at dawn on a Sunday.

It was learnt that about 100 armed assailants stormed the villages, gunning down worshippers as they left a mosque for morning prayers before killing residents and burning and looting homes.