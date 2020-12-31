Police Allege Foul Play As Jilted Lover Commits Suicide In Ogun

Oyeyemi said, "When the guy died, his door was locked; the people who found his dead body forced the door open, his key was found on the table.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2020

On Wednesday, Ogun State Police Command says it suspects a foul play in the alleged suicide committed by an ex-student of Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased, identified as Nonso, a National Diploma graduate of the institution from the Department of Business Administration, was reported to have committed suicide after being dumped by his girlfriend.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi

In the state, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said the matter had been reported to the police, adding that preliminary investigation showed that he might have been murdered.

Oyeyemi said, "The case was reported in Igbesa but, we are not ruling it is suicide.

"We are suspecting a foul play; we have every reason to believe it can be a case of murder but, we are still investigating."

"Various investigations on suicide have shown that the victims usually lock the door and leave the key at the back of the door.

"The SIM card of his phone has also been removed and taken away; so we suspected foul play and that is why the corpse is still in the mortuary now for autopsy. Investigations have commenced and we hope to unravel the mystery behind the death of that young man."

