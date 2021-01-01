Boko Haram Terrorists Invade Adamawa Community, Kidnap Three Girls

The insurgents were said to have stormed the farm, rounded the teenagers up and forcefully taken them away.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 01, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists have kidnapped three girls in the Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the girls were abducted during the week at a guinea corn farm in Dar village.

The insurgents were said to have stormed the farm, rounded the teenagers up and forcefully taken them away.

“The three of them, all teenagers were abducted by the terrorists. Sadly, they have yet to communicate with us, maybe they want ransom or not,” a resident of the community told SaharaReporters.

Boko Haram had in April 2014 kidnapped about 276 girls from their school dormitory in Chibok, Borno State with about 100 still missing.

The group has also kidnapped other young girls as well as thousands of people across North-East Nigeria. 
 

SaharaReporters, New York

