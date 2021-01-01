BREAKING: Buhari Promises To Release All Arrested #EndSARS Protesters, Justice For Deceased Victims Of Police Brutality

The protesters issued a five-point demand which included the release of all persons arrested and justice for victims of police brutality.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 01, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his commitment to implement the five demands made by youths during the #ENDSARS protests.

In October, young persons across the country trooped to the streets to demand an end to police brutality and to also demand “good governance”.

The protesters issued a five-point demand which included the release of all persons arrested and justice for victims of police brutality.

Other demands are “setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct (within 10 days); psychological evaluation of all disbanded SARS officers before they can be redeployed, and increase police salary so that they can be adequately compensated for protecting lives and property of citizens”.

Speaking in his New Year message on Friday, President Buhari said the voices of the protesters had been heard.

He said, “In this journey to nationhood, we have experienced the highs and lows. 2020 indeed came with a lot of challenges ranging from security and economic issues across the regions to understandable protests that were mainly led by our youths and served notice to the demand for police reforms and accountability.

“This government heard, this government listened and this government is committed to fulfilling the five demands of our youths, fully understanding that we all wish well for Nigeria.

“In the midst of all these challenges, I had initially pledged that as your elected President and Commander-in-Chief, I would ensure that these ongoing challenges will be faced head-on with renewed determination and with all the appropriateness and urgency required.

“Your voices have been heard and we would continue to listen to you, and all the key stakeholders who are committed to the unity of Nigeria to ensure that every region of this nation is safe for us all, while guaranteeing that the future is also secure for the coming generation.

“I wish to also use this occasion of New Year to reaffirm my commitment to the people of Nigeria, especially the youth who need our collective encouragement and support. In securing this nation we need to secure the future of our youth.

“Our young people are our most valuable natural resource, at home and abroad. Their ingenuity, creativity, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit is evident to all.”

SaharaReporters, New York

