Buhari’s Arrogance’ll Have Serious Implications For Nigeria – Junaid Muhammed Tackles President On New Year Speech

A Second Republic lawmaker and northern elder statesman, Dr Junaid Muhammed, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s arrogance in sticking to his “disastrous appointments” and failing to bend to public opinion will have serious implications for the security and economic situations of the country.

Muhammed, while reacting to the President’s New Year speech, said the excuse of referring to lean resources and inherited ailing economy in 2015 was not tenable as the President made promises to Nigerians and he must work towards fulfilling his promises.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, the lawmaker noted that “being stubborn in an elected environment is not good enough” for the country and the President could not justify sticking to his appointments in the face of deteriorating security situation.

The elder statesman said, “Firstly, I think as usual, the President is being economical with the truth. Yes, it had to be admitted that the President inherited a somewhat not spectacular economy in 2015, but to say that this alone accounted for his failure in government and the failure of his party is absolutely no excuse.

“Secondly, he is implying that maybe the resources they inherited were in a bad state but then, having made the promises he made, it is upon him to justify his failure to meet the promises he made.

“Having said that, he has to admit that the decisions he made as regards national security were not informed by anything other than his background as a military officer. And if as a military officer, this is all he can deliver, it is a shame.

“As regards the service chiefs, since those appointments have turned out to be disastrous for the fight against insurgency and the emergence of banditry in the North-West and the Boko Haram terrorists, he has not been sincere with the Nigerian people.

“Every time the issue comes up, the only thing he says is no. Being stubborn in a democracy is not good enough and his arrogance has serious implications for the public good and brings us to the position we find ourselves today. The first challenge is security; second, economy and others follow.”

President Buhari on Friday morning acknowledged that some Nigerians were not satisfied with the performance of his government, arguing that Nigerians should consider the situation he inherited in 2015 and juxtapose it with the present.

“I am aware that for some of our compatriots, the progress we have registered since the inception of this administration is not nearly as fast or as sufficient as they would wish. I do not begrudge them their views in so far as they signify a wish, in which we all share, for only the very best for our country.

“Nevertheless, I call upon all Nigerians to carefully recall the circumstances of our coming to office, the facts on the ground and the resources at our disposal since 2015 with the accomplishments of this administration,” Buhari had said.