Doctor Examines Sowore's Health In Custody After Police Brutality

The personal physician to human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has arrived at the headquarters of the Intelligence Response Team in Guzape, Abuja, formerly used as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad office.

The doctor arrived at the detention facility to carry out a medical examination on him following the injuries inflicted on him by the police.

Injured Sowore in custody of the Nigeria Police

Armed policemen had on New Year's Eve brutalised and arrested Sowore, alongside four others.

They inflicted injuries on him, with a deep cut on his nose bleeding profusely.

One of those arrested with him, Michael, was also injured in the mouth during the incident. See Also ACTIVISM EXPOSED: Police To Detain Sowore Illegally Till Monday, Shop For Magistrate To Do Bidding

The activists were said to have written their statements but according to sources, the police claimed they were still studying the contents as at the time of writing this report.

It is not yet clear what offence the police are planning to file against the activists. See Also ACTIVISM How Sowore, Others Were Illegally Arrested, Brutalised In Abuja

Many Nigerians have condemned the police for using brutal force in an attempt to arrest innocent and unarmed Nigerian citizens who chose to celebrate the crossover into the New Year with a candlelight procession.

