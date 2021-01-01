EXPOSED: Police To Detain Sowore Illegally Till Monday, Shop For Magistrate To Do Bidding

The Nigerian police authorities have concluded plans to illegally detain human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, till Monday, SaharaReporters has gathered.



Sowore was arrested in Abuja, the nation’s capital, alongside other activists as they were carrying out a peaceful procession to mark the New Year.

Injured Sowore in custody of the Nigeria Police



The activists were almost done with their crossover procession when about seven vans loaded with Nigerian security men arrived at the location. The security the brutalised everyone on sight.



They were taken to Abattoir Police Station, formerly of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit in Abuja, where they are currently being tortured and detained.



SaharaReporters gathered that 18 hours after the assault and arrest of the peaceful protesters, the police authorities had yet to take their statements or charge them for any offence.



It was however learnt that the police authorities had concluded plans to detain the activists till Monday as they shop for a Magistrate to do their bidding.



Though peaceful protests are legal in Nigeria, security agencies controlled by the Muhammadu Buhari-led government are known for attacking peaceful protesters, killing some of them in the process.