Insecurity: Ijaw Youths Seek Regional Security Outfit For Niger Delta

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has vowed to push for the establishment of a regional security outfit in 2021 to police the Niger Delta region, especially the South-South geopolitical zone.

IYC President, Peter Timothy Igbifa, disclosed this in his New Year address in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday.

IYC members demonstrating

Igbifa said like the Amotekun (Western Nigeria Security Network) in the South-West, it had become imperative for the South-South to establish its security outfit.



He listed the security challenges in the zone, especially the Ijaw-speaking communities, saying the youth would mount pressure on the governors to undertake all executive and legislative processes required to set up such an outfit.



He said, “We are not alien to the reports of infiltrations by the Fulani herdsmen and other groups in our bushes and environment. The recurrent discovery of guns and live ammunition on the highways is a clear indication that we must be prepared at all times.



“The news of our women being raped and killed in bushes, farmers intimidated and maimed on a regular basis and travellers robbed and killed is becoming unbearable. It is no longer news that most of our city’s vigilantes are northerners holding machetes and safeguarding our own territories. This seems ridiculous as it reveals our highhandedness in trivialising possible attack against us all.



“We, therefore, call on all structures of the council, zonal chapters and clans to set up mechanisms to check this unfortunate security threat in our region. My team and I are seriously considering the establishment of our own regional security outfit in line with the proposal made by the governors of our region. We shall push for this outfit and impress it upon the governors to invoke required legislative process to give it a legal backing.”