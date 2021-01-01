Our Achievements Are Below The Expectations of Nigerians—Buhari

The President described the Year 2020 as the most strenuous year of his over five-year administration which began in May 2015.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 01, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the progress made by his administration is below the expectations of most Nigerians.

Buhari, who stated this in his 2021 New Year Broadcast on Friday, added that his government had recorded substantial gains in the fight against corruption.

He said 2020 came with many economic and security challenges but that Nigeria would remain resilient as a country on a “difficult journey” to nationhood.

The President said, “I am aware that for some of our compatriots, the progress we have registered since the inception of this administration is not nearly as fast or as sufficient as they would wish. I do not begrudge them their views in so far as they signify a wish, in which we all share, for only the very best for our country.

“Nevertheless, I call upon all Nigerians to carefully recall the circumstances of our coming to office, the facts on the ground and the resources at our disposal since 2015 with the accomplishments of this administration.

“As a people, we have shown admirable resilience in the face of every adversity, an unmatched capacity to recover speedily from every setback, an unparalleled generosity of spirit when we resolve our differences, and a constant readiness to invest faith and hope in the destiny we share as a united country built on the diversity of its peoples.

“It is these attributes that underpin the Nigerian spirit of 'can do, will do' that gives me hope that we shall yet get to destination and fulfil our calling together, especially with the solid resolutions we are setting in this new year.”

